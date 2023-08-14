Live
Anantapur: Steps taken for conducting panchayath wards’ bypoll
Highlights
District Collector and Election Returning Officer M Gautami has called upon the police to be vigilant regarding 24 sensitive and problematic villages in 33 gram panchayats going for by-polls on August 19. Amongst the sensitive villages, nine are hyper-sensitive.
While nominations scrutiny process had been completed, withdrawals of candidates, if any, will take place on August 14. Final nominations list will be declared on Tuesday. Additional police force is already posted in the sensitive villages to ensure conduct of peaceful poll.
