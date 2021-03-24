Anantapur: Thrombolysis treatment gives new lease of life to brain stroke patient

Anantapur: Venu Gopal Reddy, 90, a resident of a village near Tadipatri, has sudden onset inability to speak and move right half of the body. He was rushed to KIMS Saveera hospital accompanied by his relative Dr Y S Thomas Reddy.

Neurologist Dr Joshua Caleb has examined him and advised thrombolysis treatment by administering injection that dissolves clot in the blood vessel. This injection is rarely administered for patients aged above 80 years. Venugopal Reddy is one among the oldest patients treated by this injection. The patient is recovered from his ailment and he was able to speak and move the right half of body as he was able to do before.

Thrombolysis is the advanced treatment available for treatment of brain stroke however time from onset of the weakness to administration of the injection is the most important factor that decides recovery from the weakness. This injection can be given only to the patients whose weakness is within 4.5 hours time. At KIMS Saveera hospital this injection has been administered so far to more than 100 patients in the past 3 years and many have recovered completely.

In Anantapur district, many brain stroke patients are depending on native treatment which is not scientifically proven, resulting in many patients to become permanently disabled. Neurologist Dr Joshua Caleb appealed to all educated people to create awareness on the scientifically proven treatments available for treatment of stroke so that there won't be any disabled people in the days to come.