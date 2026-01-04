Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: In tensecold conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, even as minimum temperatures hovered above normal at several places in both states.

Mahendragarh in Haryana was the coldest place in the state with a low of 4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Ambala experienced cold weather at 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, while Hisar’s low was 8.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above average.

Karnal recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The minimum temperature in Rohtak was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above average. Bhiwani, Sirsa and Faridabad registered their minimum temperatures of 5.8, 9 and 6.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 9.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest place with a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, whereas Ludhiana’s minimum was 9.6 degrees Celsius, also four notches above average. Patiala’s low was 8.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and SBS Nagar recorded their respective lows of 9.2, 8.2, 8 and 7.4 degrees Celsius.