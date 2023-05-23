Anantapur to emerge as iron ore processing hub

Anantapur : The district is likely to emerge as a hub of steel and allied iron ore processing industry with the upcoming Jindal Steel Plant in Kadapa district. Although the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is likely to supply the required iron ore to Kadapa steel plant, the district too has iron ore mines, the raw material for the steel plant at Kadapa.

Industry sources say that the district would emerge as an ore processing centre in future.

In a phased manner, the steel plant would develop into world’s largest steel plant with an annual production capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum. The district being rich in mineral resources, has untapped minerals including dolomite, iron ore, limestone, pyrophyllite and quartz. Speaking to The Hans India, Chamber of Commerce district president P Seshanjeneyulu said that mini-steel plants can be set up as well as ore processing centres in the district in support of the mega steel plant at Kadapa. The district is strategically located in Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor.

Anantapur has a great potential for the development of industries due to its strategic location in-between three metro cities and availability of vast tracts of land.

Industrialist Virupaksha Reddy says there are no public sector units in the district. Two public sector units including BEL and defence electronic park are progressing at a snail’s pace, he added.