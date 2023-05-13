Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Anantapur to host NTR’s centenary fete on May 14
Highlights
NTR centenary celebrations are being organised by the TDP district unit at Kamma Bhavan on May 14, according to former minister Kalava Srinivasulu and MP constituency secretary Sridhar.
Anantapur : NTR centenary celebrations are being organised by the TDP district unit at Kamma Bhavan on May 14, according to former minister Kalava Srinivasulu and MP constituency secretary Sridhar.
Large number of film actor admirers and party workers and leaders are expected to participate.
Kalava described NTR as a great actor and dynamic leader who impacted millions of people in the cine world and political field. He changed the definition of politics and ushered in a new era of change in the political front. He had been acclaimed as a flawless political leader.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS