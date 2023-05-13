  • Menu
Anantapur to host NTR’s centenary fete on May 14

NTR centenary celebrations are being organised by the TDP district unit at Kamma Bhavan on May 14, according to former minister Kalava Srinivasulu and MP constituency secretary Sridhar.

Large number of film actor admirers and party workers and leaders are expected to participate.

Kalava described NTR as a great actor and dynamic leader who impacted millions of people in the cine world and political field. He changed the definition of politics and ushered in a new era of change in the political front. He had been acclaimed as a flawless political leader.

