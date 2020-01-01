Anantapur with a festive mood to cheer New Year Day

Anantapur: The 100 odd churches in the city which celebrated Christmas are still in festive mood and are readying for mid-night new year celebrations beginning from 10 pm on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Christians dressed in elegance are planning to spend the midnight of Tuesday in solemnity with hope of a bright and prosperous 2020. City churches illuminated with colourful lights. A number of bakeries erected colorful tents displaying cakes of multiple sizes and designs for public consumption.

Krishna Reddy, a government employee says that he and his colleagues have come to shop for new year cakes for presenting the same to their boss. Saroja, a lecturer says that she has come to buy a delicious cake to present the same to her husband who is coming to celebrate the dawn of new year from New Delhi.

Youngsters, college students living in hostels are bracing up for a time of entertainment and dance parties and revelry while many are planning for movies. Sangeetha, a college student from Benguluru who have come to spend the new year with her parents and family members says, they will all watch their favorite movies from television.

Shops and cloth showrooms in the city are teeming with life with new year shoppers flooding the shops to buy. SP B Sathya Yesu Babu is making special security arrangements to keep the over-enthusiastic revellers under control.

She Teams are already pressed into action to keep a tab on anti-social elements. Hundreds of greeting cards sellers have opened stalls on the pavements to cash in on the craze for new year greeting cards.