Anantapur: Woman complains against boyfriend for cheating her in Urvakonda, arrested

The Uravakonda police have registered a case against a cheater who was preparing to marry another girl cheating the lover. According to the victim, a young woman from Uravakonda fell in love with Sharpeedun, the manager of a local readymade clothing store. The love between them lasted for almost 14 years. He persuaded her to marry him and kept meeting his needs.

It was in this context that the elders of the family decided to marry Sharpeedun on the 9th of this month to a young woman from Guthi. The victim, who came to know about the matter, found out that she had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the Uravakonda police on the 8th of this month. Police investigating the incident immediately informed the elders on behalf of the bride. With this, the marriage stopped suddenly at the wedding hall in Gutti on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against Sharpeedun and are conducting an investigation. However, it is reported that the family members and relatives of the bride have cancelled the marriage due to grooms attitude.