Anantha Ratnam Madiga appointed as Kodumur Assembly constituency coordinator

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy has appointed Anantha Ratnam Madiga as party coordinator of Kodumur Assembly constituency. The party has released a press release on Monday in this regard.

Expressing his gratitude, Anantha Ratnam Madiga thanked APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy for entrusting him with the responsibility. He also extended his appreciation to APCC general secretary M Srinivasa Reddy, Nandyal DCC president Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, party city president Sheikh Jilani Basha, former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, former DCC president K Babu Rao, leaders and party workers, who supported his appointment.

Anantha Ratnam Madiga affirmed his commitment to strengthening the Party in Kodumur constituency and working towards party’s growth in the region.