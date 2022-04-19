Anarchy of RSS can be countered with Ambedkarism, says MP

Ongole: The religious fanatics and Manuvadis are conspiring to end the rights bestowed to Dalits by amending the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar, alleged Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, the founder-president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and MP from Chidambaram.

He participated as a chief guest at the memorial meeting of KG Satyamurthy alias Sivasaagar, the Peoples War founder and revolutionary poet, held in Ongole on Sunday night, and said that Satyamurthy started as a revolutionist and died as an Ambedkarist.

Speaking at the programme, Thirumavalavan said that the Constitution is the embodiment of social justice and political power. He opined that RSS and Sangh Pariwar forces are worrying that the Dalits will achieve political power if the Constitution is in force for another 50 years. He said the BJP government at the Centre is not giving importance to the empowerment and development of Dalits than that it is giving to the idols of Ganesha and Hanuman. He said the Modi government fears Dr Ambedkar but is praising Ambedkar while acting against his ideology of casteless India. He observed that Ambedkarism is the only way to counter the anarchy of RSS and other forces.

Thirumavalavan said that KG Sathyamurthy was a communist turned Ambedkarist. He said that Ambedkar was not against communism, but was against the practice of communists to recognise the caste. He observed that the communists didn't read Ambedkar well, and said that even the leaders in the Dalit organizations also spent about 50 years without understanding Ambedkarism. He said that Ambedkarism is the only path that leads Dalits and Bahujan to political power, but the Dalit leaders are happy with the MLA and MP seats offered to them by religious fanatic parties, instead of giving a thought to becoming the chief minister and prime minister.

Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi leader Neelam Nagendra Rao, presiding over the meeting, said that revolutionist Satyamurthy was similarly popular as the revolutionary poet in criticising the Brahmanic literature. He advised the present Dalit leaders to study the path of Satyamurthy through the revolutionary, Dalit, Bahujan political movements. He opined that the birth of another Satyamurthy was not possible in the present day.

VCK party president NJ Vidyasagar, son of KG Satyamurthy Siddhartha, Korivi Vinay Kumar, Mallela Venkatrao, professor Ratnakar, Vinodini, and others also participated in the programme.