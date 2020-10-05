Ancient gold, silver coins found at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: During the renovation works at Srisailam temple, a copper vessel with 15 gold, 18 silver coins and one gold ring was found at Ghanta Mutt on Sunday.



In a press release, temple executive officer K S Rama Rao said gold coins belonging to 1880-1911 and silver coins belonging to 1885-1913 were detected during renovation works. Even one more silver coin belonged to 1892 was also recovered.

The treasure was detected in a copper vessel at the water pool on the western part of Ghanta Mutt, said the EO.

Stating that the renovation works were progressing smoothly at Srisailam temple, the EO said on learning about the detection of treasure, we rushed to the spot and inspected them. The police and revenue department personnel were also informed about the issue. The information was also brought to the notice of the dean of Telugu University, state and district archeology department personnel.

Srisailam mandal Tahsildar Rajendra Singh, Circle Inspector Ravindra, temple executive officer Murali Krishna, Deputy Executive Engineer Narasimha Reddy, Jawahar, Suresh and others were also present.