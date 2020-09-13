Andhra BJP announces state committee members, Somu Veerraju shows his mark

The BJP, which aims to grow into a major political party in Andhra Pradesh is making changes in the party to this extent. It is known fact that the national leadership appointed Somu Veerraju as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP a few days ago. Recently, the state BJP has also given the green signal for the appointment of new team. With the suggestion of the party's new president Somu Veerraju it seems that more people have got a place in the committee. The Andhra Pradesh BJP has formed a new committee with a total of 40 members, which consists of 10 vice-presidents, 10 secretaries and five principal secretaries.



Vishnu Kumar Raju, Relangi Sridevi, Vijayalakshmi, Malathi Rani, Nimmala Jayaraju, Adinarayana Reddy, Venugopal, Ravela, Surender Reddy and Chandramouli have been appointed as AP BJP vice presidents. PVN Madhav, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Suryanarayana Raju, Madhukar and L. Gandhi have been appointed as party general secretaries.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Pudi Thirupathi Rao, Suhasini Anand, Sambashiva Rao, Anjaneya Reddy, S. Srinivas have been elected as the spokespersons. Satyamurthy has been chosen as the treasurer and P. Srinivas as the office secretary. Former TDP minister Ravela Kishore Babu, along with former minister Adinarayana Reddy, who joined the BJP from the TDP, has been given a seat in the committee.

Chairman Somu Veerraju showed his mark in election of the committee. Only those who are loyal to the party were given a place in the committee. Somu Veerraju has put an end to the Jumbo Committee.