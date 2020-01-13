Andhra Capital row: High Power Committee report on 17, Assembly on 20!

The High Power Committee has held its third meeting at Velgapudi on Monday to review on the concerns of the Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for the construction of capital in Amaravati. The committee took the feedback from the ministers Kodali Nani and Botsa Satyanarayana who met farmers on Saturday.

The ministers have reportedly said to the committee about the farmers demand of considering their plots to be developed as per the promise made by the last government. The committee discussed all the issues related to the Amaravati farmers and noted down the feedback given by the ministers. The high power committee decided to recommend certain measures to the government to satisfy the agitating farmers before the announcement of capital.

Speaking to media, Nani said the final hyper-power committee meeting would be held on January 17 and advised the farmers to send their concerns to the CRDA by 17. If all goes well, the High Power committee will submit its report on January 17.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government likely to hold Assembly session on January 20 to take a call on the three capitals proposals.