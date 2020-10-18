Andhra govt announces governing bodies for 56 BC corporations in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced governing bodies of 56 BC Corporations set up for the development of BCs. The names of the chairmen and directors of BC Corporation were announced by the ministers at Tadepalli on Sunday. At present 56 corporations have been formed for a total of 139 BC castes. The government has appointed 12 directors along with a chairman for each of these corporations with 50 per cent reservation for women, all the districts are represented in the posts of Chairman and Director.

The event was attended by Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Anil Kumar Yadav, the Venugopala Krishna, Shankar Narayana and MP Mopidevi Venkataramana. It is well known that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government gives the highest priority to BCs in every welfare scheme. In this backdrop, the government formed BC corporations on the basis of caste population.

Here are Chairmen of 56 BC Corporations

Rajaka Corporation‌: Ranganna (Anantapur)

Kuruba Corporation: Koti Suryaprakash Babu (Anantapur)

Thogata Corporation: Gaddam Sunitha (Anantapur)

Kunchiti Vakkaliga: Dr. Nalini (Anantapur)

Vanyakuka Kshatriya: K. Vanitha (Chittoor)

Palakari: T. Muralidhar (Chittoor)

Muddaliar: Tirupatur Govindaraju Suresh (Chittoor)

Eediga: K. Shanthi (Chittoor)

Gandla: Bhavani Priya (East Godavari)

Perika: Purushottam Ganga Bhavani (East Godavari)

Agnikula Kshatriya: Bhandana Hari (East Godavari)

Ayyaraka: Rajeshwaram (East Godavari)

Sheikh: Sheikh Yaseen (Guntur)

Vaddera: Devalli Revathi (Guntur)

Kummari Shalivahana: Purushotham (Guntur)

Krishna Balija / Pusala: Kola Bhavani (Guntur)

Yadava: Harish Kumar (Kadapa)

Naibrahmana: Siddhavatam Yanadaiah (Kadapa)

Padmashali: Vijaya Lakshmi (Kadapa)

Noor Basha Dudekula: Apsari Fakurbi (Kadapa)

Sagara Uppara: Ganugapeta Ramanamma (Kadapa)

Vishwa Brahmana: Toleti Srikanth (Krishna)

Gouda: Maadu Sivarama Krishna (Krishna)

Vaddelu: Saidu Gayatri Santosh (Krishna)

Bhatraju: Gitanjali Devi (Krishna)

Valmiki Boya: Dr. Madhusudan (Kurnool)

Devotees of Kumi / Karikala: Sharadamma (Kurnool)

Veerashaiva Lingayat: Rudragoud (Kurnool)

Mudiraj: Venkat Narayana (Nellore)

Jangam: Prasanna (Nellore)

Bondili: Kishore Singh (Nellore)

Muslim Nomadic Tribes: Syed Asifa (Nellore)

Chattada Srivaishtava: Manoj kumar (Prakasam)

Arekatika: Dada Kumar's Lakshmi (Prakasam)

Devanga: Surendra Babu (Prakasam)

Medara: Lalitha Nancharamma (Prakasam)

Kalinga: Perada Tilak (Srikakulam)

Kalinga Komati / Kalinga Vaishya: Suri Babu (Srikakulam)

Reddika: Lokeshwara Rao (Srikakulam)

Polinati Velama: Krishnaveni (Srikakulam)

Kurakula / Pondara: Rajapu Hymavathi (Srikakulam)

Srisaina: Cheepuru Rani (Srikakulam)

matsyakara: Kola Guruvulu (Vishakhapatnam)

Gavara: Bodeda Prasad (Visakhapatnam)

Nagarala: Pilla Sujatha (Visakhapatnam)

Yatha: P. Sujatha (Visakhapatnam)

Nagavamsa: Boddu Appala Kondamma (Visakhapatnam)

Turpu Kaapu / Gajula Kaapu: Mamidi Srikanth (Vizianagaram)

Koppula Velama: Nekkala Naidu Babu (Vizianagaram)

Shishta Karanam: Mahanti Anusha Patnaik (Vijayanagaram)

Dasari: Rangumudri Ramadevi (Vizianagaram)

Surya Balija: Shetty Anantha Lakshmi (West Godavari)

Shetty Balija: Tammaiah (West Godavari) Most Backward Classes: Veeranna (West Godavari)

Athirasa Corporation: Ella Bhaskar Rao (West Godavari)

There are 56 chairpersons and 672 directors appointed for 56 corporations. The state government has also done justice to the deserving castes which is the first time so many corporations have been formed on the basis of caste. It was initially thought that corporations should be set up exclusively for the 139 castes in BC. However, the authorities found that the population of some castes was less than 500. In this context, it would be better if the population is not less than 30 thousand .. 56 corporations were formed. The government estimates that it will cost up to Rs 20,000 crore a year to provide welfare benefits to BCs through these corporations. The government has decided to provide all kinds of financial assistance to BCs through these corporations.