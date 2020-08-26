Andhra govt cancels private Coronavirus care centers permissions in Vijayawada for charging excess fee

The Andhra Pradesh government has lashed out at private COVID care centers. The government has launched an inquiry into complaints from patients that they are being charged high fees contrary to the regulations. Authorities on Wednesday issued orders revoking the permits of five covid care centers in Vijayawada after the allegations turned out to be true.

Authorities have revoked the permits of Hotel Swarna belonging to Ramesh Hospital for violating the rules and charging high fees. Apart from this, the authorities have canceled the permits of Hotel Akshaya, which operates Lakshmi Nursing Home in Enikepada, Ira Hotel, which belongs to the Indo-British Hospital, Hotel Marg Krishnaiah, which belongs to Andhra Hospitals, and Hotel Sun City. On this occasion, they warned that action should be taken against those who charge high fees.

As the number of coronavirus tests increases, the number of positive cases also increased. On Tuesday, another 10 thousand Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 92 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, coronavirus tests were performed on 64,351 people in the past 24 hours and 9,927 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,71,659.