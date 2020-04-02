Andhra Govt orders CRDA to allocate house sites to poor

Amaravati: Amidst COVID19 lockdown, farmers fight against the APCRDA in the Courts, the state government ordered the CRDA to allocate lands to the poor for housing sites at the capital city Amaravati, on Thursday. The lands taken from the farmers under the LPS will be allocated to the poor from both Krishna and Guntur districts, as suggested by the respective district collectors.

J Syamala Rao, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development released a GO Ms No 131 on Thursday, directing the CRDA to allocate the housing sites to the poor.

In that GO he stated that "The APCRDA shall take up the process of allotment of lands within the Capital City area, as requested by the District Collectors of Krishna and Guntur Districts".

At the same time, he ordered the APCRDA Commissioner to comply with the directions of the High Court.

To implement the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu (Navaratnalu - House for all), the government also directed the CRDA to relax the operation of Rules as deemed necessary, limited to the special case of the scheme.

It also ordered the CRDA to initiate due changes in the master plan, for this purpose.

"All preparatory steps in this regard shall be taken in pursuance of the above and shall await and abide by the directions of the Supreme Court in the SLP to be filed by the Government and APCRDA, and further directions as may be issued by the High Court", maintained Syamala Rao in the GO.