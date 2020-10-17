Andhra govt. releases flood fund for rain-affected districts in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released immediate relief fund to flood victims in the state. Announces special financial assistance of Rs.500 / - per family affected by heavy rains and floods in Krishna and Godavari rivers. Officials on Friday issued orders to this effect on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The victims from Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts are entitled to receive the financial assistance. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on rains and floods.

On this occasion the respective district authorities were directed to assist the victims on a war footing. Also, crop damage should be assessed. Authorities should take steps to rebuild the damaged houses. Meanwhile, floods have damaged 1,07,859 hectares of crops in the state. The highest crop loss was reported in East Godavari district at 47,745 hectares.

Meanwhile, electricity officials said 100 per cent power had been restored to the damaged feeders in the flood-affected areas. Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (EPDCL) CMD Nagalakshmi said uninterrupted power supply was going on in all parts of East and West Godavari districts. Energy Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli said it was a record to supply power so quickly. On the other hand, power demand in the state has been on the rise for two days. 134 million units were used on the 13th of this month, 150.9 million units on the 15th. That is an increase of 16 MU in two days. CMDs Harinath Rao, Nagalakshmi and Padma Janardhan Reddy sent a report that the demand for the power would increase further.