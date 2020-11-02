Andhra High Court dismisses supplementary petitions over three capitals

The petition over Andhra Pradesh three capitals was heard in the state High Court on Monday. The court dismissed the supplementary petitions and dismissed the petitions seeking the implead them in capital petitions. The Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing the petitions over capital has allowed some lawyers to hear the case directly, while allowing others to hear arguments through online. A final hearing on the capital petitions is underway in Andhra Pradesh High Court.

An affidavit previously filed by the government for a camp office in connection with a guest house in Visakhapatnam was also heard. Although it is said that a guest house is being constructed in Visakhapatnam, the farmers of the capital have filed a petition expressing suspicions that it will soon turn into a camp office. The farmers told the court that the guest house was being built on a large scale and that it was part of a capital move.

The High Court ordered for filing of the Visakhapatnam Guest House Plan. The High Court said that the petitioners could bring to their notice that if the construction of guest house is part of the administrative capital. The court then told the petitioner that it would hear arguments on this while the remaining petitions are pending in court. There are many petitions filed in the High Court on the issue of AP three capitals. The court said that all these will be heard together on daily basis.