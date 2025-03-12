Andhra Kesari University hosts inter-pedagogical sports competition

Ongole: Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof DVR Murthy stated that sports are the only means to overcome internal mental stress and help develop unity and team spirit among students. The Inter-Pedagogical (school-level) competitions were held at the Andhra Kesari University campus on Tuesday under the guidance of the AKU Physical Education Department.

As many as 210 athletes representing seven schools participated in the event, which was fully supported by university officials and students. The vice-chancellor addressed the participants and offered various suggestions and advice, emphasising that the sports significantly contribute to mental well-being for every individual.

As part of the programme, the V-C along with AKU College Principal Prof Raja Mohan Rao and AKU Physical Education Department Deputy Director Dr Devi Vara Prasad, ceremoniously unveiled the sports flags and conducted an impressive introduction ceremony for the athletes.

The competitions, held from 9 am to 5 pm, featured four sporting events. The prize distribution ceremony was held at 6 pm on the university premises, chaired by CDC Dean Professor Soma Sekhar.

Next Gen International School secured first place while Gowtham School took second in handball, Zilla Parishad High School Santhanutalapadu won first place in Kabaddi with DRRM School finishing second, Narayana School claimed first place in Kho-Kho with DRRM School as runners-up, DRRM School won first place in volleyball with Narayana School taking the second position. Chief Guest AKU Registrar Prof B Hari Babu said that Andhra Kesari University has been at the forefront of organising sports competitions, highlighting that a student N Mahesh recently brought recognition to the university by securing second place at the national level.