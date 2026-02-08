Andhra Loyola College sports day celebrated

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada celebrated ‘College Sports Day’ with great enthusiasm and sporting spirit on Saturday at the college football grounds. Students from all three wings—Intermediate, Degree, and Postgraduate—participated in the event, with a total student strength of about 4,100 taking part. Former Physical Director of the college, Nagendra Prasad, attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. The Sports Day commenced with an impressive march past by four wings of the college, led by Parade Commander Kushi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra Prasad urged students to make optimal use of the excellent sports facilities available on campus. He stressed that physical fitness is essential for good health and long-term happiness, and encouraged students to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. In the overall championship standings, B.Com students were declared the Overall Champions, while B.Sc. Mathematics students emerged as the Girls’ Champions for their outstanding performance across events.