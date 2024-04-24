Andhra Paper declares lockout

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Paper declared a sudden lockout decision on Wednesday which caused concern among workers and people of the Rajahmundry city. About 2000 laborers are working with this paper mill in various cadres.

The workers are alleging that the wage agreement, which was supposed to be for four years, has been for six years but has not been done due to negligence of the management. The trade unions have given many complaints to the labor department officials about not being called for discussions.

District Secretary of CPI T. Madhu said that the workers have taken up agitation in an unavoidable situation as the labor department officials have not taken steps to negotiate the wage agreement.

Management alleged that operations of the manufacturing plant situated at Rajahmundry have been disrupted due to an illegal strike of the workers. Alleged activities against factory safety and norms involving outsiders. 11 labor unions in the mill have been blamed for this.

Some labor leaders are alleging that the situation has deteriorated to today's lock-out due to the government's failure and indifference. CPI District Secretary Madhu demanded that the Collector should intervene and immediately open the mill and save the workers. He warned that they would call for an election boycott if the authorities did not change their attitude.

Meanwhile, Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency Congress Party candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju went to the paper mill and expressed his solidarity with the workers. He demanded that the government take immediate steps to protect the employment of the workers. He said that the Congress party and INDIA alliance parties are supporting the workers.