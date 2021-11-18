Andhra Pradesh: 10,865 vacancies to be filled in Medical and Health department

The government has taken steps to create employment along with existing vacancies in the medical health sector on a large scale. The orders were issued for the recruitment of a total of 10,865 posts of which, 7,390 are currently vacant and 3,475 are newly created. Muddada Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Health, on Wednesday issued directions to fill the vacancies in the posts of Director of Medical Education (DME), Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, and Director of Public Health. Of the 15 medical colleges under the DME, 1,952 posts were vacant in the 35 hospitals affiliated to them, and 2,190 posts were created. There are 2,520 posts vacant under APVVP and of the 2,918 posts vacant under the Director of Public Health, 1,285 posts were created.

The Enforcement of National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations is hampered by vacancies for Assistant Professor posts in many departments of teaching hospitals. In addition to the large-scale infrastructure design in teaching hospitals, super-specialty medical facilities have been made available for various departments. In this context, vacant posts, as well as posts created with future needs, will also be filled at once.



The government has increased the number of doctors and staff in 1,149 primary health centers as part of providing better medical services to the people. Each PHC has two Assistant Civil Surgeons, three Staff Nurses, a Lab Technician and a Pharmacist. Similarly, the orders were issued for one pharmacist each in 560 YSR urban health centres. The respective departments and district selection committees will give notifications for the recruitment of these posts.