Andhra Pradesh: 11 Corporations get new Mayor and Dy. Mayors, check the district wise list

The new governing bodies are being formed in corporations, municipalities across Andhra Pradesh. The new governing bodies were elected to 11 corporations and 75 municipalities after municipal department has conducted the election for the new mayors and chairpersons. However, the Corporations will have one mayor and two deputy mayors while Municipalities will have a Chairperson and two Vice-Chairpersons with the ordinance brought by the Andhra Pradesh government. However, the ordinance need to be approved by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Here are the mayors and deputy mayors of eleven Corporations

Vizianagaram Corporation: Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi as Mayor and Muchu Naga Lakshmi and Kolagatla Shravani are announced as Deputy Mayors

Visakhapatnam Corporations: Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari as GVMC Mayor and Giyani Sridhar as Deputy Mayor.

Vijayawada Corporation: Bhamana Bhagya Lakshmi as the Mayor of Vijayawada and Bellam Durga as deputy mayor.

Machilipatnam: Moka Venkateswaramma as the Mayor while Lanka Suri Babu and Tantepudi Kavitha as Deputy Mayors

Guntur Corporations: Manohar Naidu as Guntur mayor and Banana Balavajra Babu as deputy mayor.

Ongole Corporation: Gangada Sujatha as Mayor and Vemur Suryanarayana as Deputy Mayor.

Tirupati Corporation: Sirisha as Mayor

Chittoor Corporation: Amuda as mayor and Chandrasekhar as Deputy Mayor.

Anantapur Corporation: Wasim Saleem as Mayor and Vasanthi Sahitya as Deputy Mayor

Kadapa Corporation: Suresh Babu as Kadapa mayor

Kurnool Corporation: B.Y. Ramaiah as mayor and S Renuka as Deputy Mayor.

Elections to Eluru Corporation were held but the results were not disclosed over the High Court orders.