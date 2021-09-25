Andhra Pradesh: 14,200 posts to be filled in hospitals

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod for the recruitment of 14,200 posts in hospitals from primary health centres, medical colleges to teaching hospitals and to start the recruitment process in October to be completed by November 15.

During a review on prevailing Covid situation and progress of vaccination at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that there would not be any staff crunch in hospitals and said though the state government has been spending huge amounts to construct hospitals, lack of staff in them has become a major concern and it needs to be addressed.

He directed the officials to take measures to ensure best medical quality services in government hospitals. He said the government should run hospitals efficiently with adequate staff and instructed the officials to recruit more doctors to ensure presence of alternative doctor if any doctor is on leave.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct special vaccination drive in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and recruit additional staff for the same.

He told the officials to continue night curfew and also to implement restrictions in districts with high positivity rate. He said vaccination process should be expedited and reviewed the progress of works of new teaching hospitals.

Keeping the threat of Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works have been completed in 128 hospitals.