Andhra Pradesh: 15 injured as Private travels bus hits divider in NTR district

Andhra Pradesh state had witnessed series of accidents in the last 24 hours. Within hours after the Nandyal road accident where three people were killed and three others were seriously injured, another incident took place.



A private travels bus collided with a speeding lorry on the highway at Paritala in Kanchikacharla mandal of NTR district and hit divider. As many as fifteen people were injured in the incident. The doctors said the condition of the three was critical.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were shifted to Nandigama Government Hospital in 108. The incident took place while the Samanvi Travels bus was coming from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

A total of 40 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Overspeeding is believed to be the cause of the accident.