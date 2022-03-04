Andhra Pradesh: 18 injured in a couple of road accidents in Krishna district

A couple of road accidents took place at different places in Krishna district on Friday morning where two buses collided with each other in Kankipada mandal in one incident while in another incident, a tempo vehicle collided with a lorry parked at Tiruvuru. A total of 18 people were injured in these two accidents.



Going into the details, a tempo vehicle collided with a lorry parked at Tiruvuru on the Vijayawada-bound national highway this morning. Four people in the tempo were seriously injured in the accident while four others sustained minor injuries. A total of 14 people were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Tiruvuru police on learning of the accident rushed to the spot and shifted the four critically injured to Vijayawada Government Hospital for better treatment and four others with minor injuries received first aid locally. The police identified the injured as labourers going from Tamil Nadu to Odisha.

In another incident, two buses collided with each other on the national highway at Neppally junction in Kankipada mandal. A passenger bus heading towards Nagayalanka from Vijayawada collided head-on with a non-stop bus coming from the same direction while picking up passengers at Nepalli junction. A total of 10 passengers were rushed to Vijayawada Government Hospital with minor injuries.