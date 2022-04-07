  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 24 Cabinet ministers submit resignations to CM YS Jagan

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ended. Amid cabinet reshuffle on April 11, the cabinet ministers resigned and handed over their resignation letters to CM Jagan.

During the last cabinet meeting, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved the revenue divisions of Kothapeta and Pulivendula. The Cabinet congratulated Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar for successfully reorganising the districts.

On the occasion, Vijay Kumar was congratulated by Cabinet Ministers including CM Jagan.

