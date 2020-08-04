Andhra Pradesh: 32 e-vehicles donated by Tamil Nadu firm flagged off

Amaravati: A fleet of 32 e-vehicles, provided by Tamil Nadu based VSL Industries, was flagged off by ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) here on Monday.



The 32 vehicles, fully battery operated and non-pollutant worth Rs 1 crore, would be distributed on the basis of 12 each to panchayat raj and municipal administration departments besides four each to medical and health and civil supplies departments.

They were handed over to the Andhra Pradesh government free of cost by VSL Industries.

While 15 vehicles would be used for lifting trash from houses, four would be used for spraying disinfectants for containing Covid-19 pandemic, four others for testing Covid-19 and four for distributing food to the houses.

VSL Industries chairman Harikrishna was felicitated on the occasion.

Panchayat raj minister Ramchandra Reddy said that the vehicles would be useful in containment of pollution as they are battery-operated.

Panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, municipal administration commissioner Vijay Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh were among those present on the occasion.