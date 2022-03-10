Andhra Pradesh: 386 kg of Marijuana seized from a Bolero vehicle in Srikakulam

In a shocking incident, a bolero vehicle, which is carrying a load of ginger bags and cannabis overturned at Palavalasa Peta in Nandigram mandal in Srikakulam after the vehicle's tire exploded. A total of 386 kg of marijuana was found. Seeing the crowd, the driver and cleaners ran through the fields.

Going into full details, a Bolero pickup truck MP13GO6427 heading towards Palasa from Tekkali overturned on the national highway on Wednesday after a rear tire exploded at Palavalasa Peta in the Nandigam mandal. The ginger bags in the van fell on the road. Surrounding people rushed to the spot to help. The driver and cleaners were seen running over the poles with minor injuries. Suspected locals examined the bags and found bags of cannabis along with ginger.

They immediately informed the Nandigam police. However, the driver and the cleaners came back to the van, took the bag from the vehicle, and fled again. Nandigam SI Mohammad Yasin reached the spot and seized the scattered bags in the presence of Tehsildar N Rajarao and shifted them to the police station. A total of 386 kg of cannabis was found in 13 bags. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. Meanwhile, the van was identified as a resident of Madhya Pradesh.