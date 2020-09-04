Andhra Pradesh: 44 public services to be delivered in time-bound manner

Amaravati: The state government has amended the AP Public Services Delivery Guarantee Rules on Thursday in order to facilitate the investors a friendly environment. Karikal Valaven, special chief secretary, industries and commerce department, issued GO MS No 47 to this effect.



Through this GO, the government brought altogether 44 services under the purview of service delivery guarantee and decided to amend the existing rules.

If the respective officials fail in delivering the services within the time frame, then the government will pay compensation, as per these rules.

The services like registration of cooperative societies under APCS Act, 1964, registration of cooperative societies under MACS Act, registration of contractors for workers and services, sewerage connection, inspection carried out for granting road cutting permission, encumbrance certificate, F-line application, certificate of land use, certificate for verification of weights and measures, renewal of certificate for verification of weights and measures, certificate of non forest land, registration of provisional and permanent certificate for clinical establishment under Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act and many others were brought under these rules.