Andhra Pradesh: 47th CRDA authority to meet today

The 47th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is scheduled for today at 4 PM, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting will also include Ministers Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, the CRDA Commissioner, and various officials.

During this pivotal meeting, the CRDA is expected to grant permission for additional projects within the Amaravati capital region. To date, the authority has approved works valued at ₹49,154 crores, with an anticipated approval for further investments worth ₹15,757 crores. This would bring the total government expenditure on Amaravati projects to ₹64,912 crores, making today's gathering particularly significant.

Chief Minister Naidu has previously commended the officials who played critical roles in the resumption of works in Amaravati. During a recent meeting with IAS and IPS officers, he praised their efforts in ensuring smooth operations and minimizing public disturbances. The Chief Minister urged continued collaboration among government departments to maintain the success of future initiatives.

Officials have reported the establishment of WhatsApp groups for improved coordination across all levels, alongside the installation of extensive CCTV surveillance to oversee arrangements for Prime Minister Modi's visit.