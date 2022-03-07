Andhra Pradesh: 558 students return from Ukraine, more 86 to be repatriated today

The government is rapidly bringing the students trapped in Ukraine to the state. So far 558 students from across the state have been repatriated safely as 109 students have been repatriated in the past 24 hours. A total of 770 students are reported to be in Ukraine and arrangements are being made to repatriate the rest soon, officials said.



Another 86 students from Ukraine were safely repatriated to Romania, said Chandrahas Reddy, deputy advisor of NRI to the state government. APNRT president Venkat Medapati, who is overseeing the situation there, told that students from Hungary from the state have almost reached Andhra Pradesh. The embassy said it had received information that another 1,100 Indians were coming to Hungary from Ukraine.



Meanwhile, a total of 109 Andhra Pradesh students stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi on Sunday. AP Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash has set up facilities under the auspices of the State Government for all those coming from the border countries of Ukraine. Authorities said all of them would be repatriated.

The state government on Sunday picked up 35 state students who arrived in Mumbai and Delhi on special flights from Ukraine's border countries to Vijayawada International Airport via Bangalore and Hyderabad. They reached the Holland and Romania borders by train and road from Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine with great difficulty and returned home through the Indian Embassy.

The students were welcomed at the airport by North American State Government Special Envoy P. Ratnakar, DT Srinivasa Rao, RI Venkat, parents of the students, BJP leaders Sheikh Baji, Shriram, Sridhar, Ganesh, and Sheshu Kumar. The students from Ukraine are from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and West Godavari districts.