Andhra pradesh: 58.42 lakh beneficiaries get pensions at their doorstep

Amaravati: For the sixth successive month, pensions were distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries by the impeccable delivery system of village and ward volunteers on Saturday. Despite going through the Covid-19 pandemic, 2.68 lakh village/ward volunteers completed the commitment of the state government by distributing pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries on the first day of the month. Under YSR Pension Kanuka on Saturday, by 5 pm, 58,42,796 beneficiaries received the pension on Day-1, accounting for 95.44 per cent, while the state government is spending Rs 1,478.89 crore towards the initiative.



In the month of August with a new addition of 2.2 lakh members, as many as 61.28 lakh beneficiaries will be receiving their pensions.

Also, 1,52,095 beneficiaries who were unable to receive the pension from the past six months due to various reasons will be receiving the entire amount this month.

In addition to these, 15,68 health pensions were also added to the list and even the pensions that are being offered through various corporations like Brahmin Corporation, Kapu, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and Minories corporations have been brought under YSR Pension Kanuka and the beneficiaries shall receive their pension of Rs 2,250 at the doorstep.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been firm on his promises in delivering welfare schemes to the public even at these tough times. The old-age pensioners, physically handicapped are facing difficulties due to lockdown, and now, providing them the pensions at their doorsteps has built confidence among them.