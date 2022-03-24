Andhra Pradesh: 8 TDP MLCs suspended from the AP legislative council

The chairman of legislative council Moshen Raju has suspended eight TDP MLCs from the council as the members have continued their agitation since the morning on Thursday. The TDP MLCs insist on debate on alcohol ban and adulterated alcohol. Telugu Desam leaders in the council chanted slogans.



Minister Kannababu demanded that the TDP MLCs be suspended for objecting to the crackdown in the House. Kannababu's proposal was supported by another minister, Sidiri Appalaraju.



The ministers said that TDP members were behaving like beggars, damaging the dignity of the house and the people. With this, TDP members Bachula Arjuna, Ashok Babu, Deepak Reddy, Kei Prabhakar, Rajasinhulu, Angar Rammehan, Duvvarapu Rama Rao and BTech Raviwere suspended for a day by the council chairman. When TDP members were suspended, Deepak Reddy rushed to climb the podium. The marshals intercepted Deepak Reddy. Chairman Moshen Raju questioned the TDP members of their act.



YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas threw money at TDP members when they were clapping in the House. TDP MLCs objected to Duvvada throwing money in the House and demanded that Duvvada be suspended.