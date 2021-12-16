Andhra Pradesh: A private travels bus catches fire in Prakasam, no casualties reported

Another bus met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh in two days. This time a private travels bus was involved in the accident in the Prakasam district. A fire broke out in a private bus carrying passengers from Hyderabad to Chirala, however, no casualties were reported.



Going into the details, a private travels bus traveling from Hyderabad to Chirala has caught fire after it reached Thimmarajupalem in Parchuru mandal. It is said that the bus had caught fire due to a short circuit and fires spread throughout the bus rapidly. As it was early in the morning all the passengers on the bus were asleep.

The bus driver who noticed this alerted the passengers who immediately jumped off the bus. The bus was completely engulfed in flames as the fires spread rapidly and the luggage of passengers was completely burnt.

The bus was carrying 8 passengers and three bus crew, locals said. However, the police received information about the incident and brought the fire under control with the help of firefighters. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

A similar accident took place in Jangareddygudam on Wednesday where ten passengers dead as the RTC bus plunges into a canal. The chief minister expressed shock over the incident and extended ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the deceased families.