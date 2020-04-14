Andhra Pradesh Addl SP Saritha Sings a song to raise awareness on coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities have already stepped up to raise public awareness of the dreadful virus that is taking a toll on the public. They are educating the public in many ways. Against this backdrop, KGV Saritha, who is in charge of the Advisory SP and CID in the Department of Women Protection sung a song on coronavirus to bring awareness in the people.

In her song, she appealed to the police to fight the coronavirus and to ensure that young people do not get out of the house unnecessarily. She urged the people not to lay the burden on police who are risking their lives to contain the virus.

On the other hand as many as 34 new cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the toll to 473 on Tuesday with 16 in Krishna district, 8 in Krishna, 7 in Kurnool, 2 in Anantapur and one in Nellore respectively.

On the other hand, the national-wide lockdown imposed by the government has come to end today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed the nation has extended the lockdown till May 3. However, the PM has said that there would be relaxations to some sectors after April 20 depending on the situation.







