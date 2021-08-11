Andhra Pradesh: Agent booked for cheating a woman in the name of job at Qatar

Singarayakonda: A woman who returned home at Singarayakonda from Qatar with the help of the Indian embassy, filed a case on Tuesday evening on the agent who cheated her in the name of a job and subjected her to physical and mental trauma.

According to Singarayakonda SI MV Naik, a woman from Singarayakonda fallen prey to the deceitful words of the accused Shaik Mahaboob Basha, an foreign tours agent. The agent assured the woman that he will provide household work in Qatar. After paying the demanded money and receiving the passport and a visa to Qatar, the woman went there only to find that she was employed by no one and the agent cheated her. After struggling for few days without food and shelter, she reached the Indian embassy and explained to the officials her ordeal. After the embassy arranged for her return journey, she reached home and complained to the police about the cheating agent.

SI Naik said on Wednesday morning that the agent is a native of Budvel in Kadapa district and said to settled in Chennai. He said that they are investigating the case and will take the accused into custody once his whereabouts are traced.