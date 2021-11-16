Andhra Pradesh: All set for polling of pending MPTC and ZPTC seats across the state

It is known that Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has been conducting the elections for pending local bodies in the state. Against this backdrop, the polling for 10 ZPTC seats and 123 MPTC seats in the state will be held on Tuesday. Elections are being held in the respective seats, which are lying vacant due to various reasons.



In addition, a fresh repoll will be held on Tuesday in two booths and six other MPTC seats in the Jammalamadugu ZPTC seat in Kadapa where the counting was halted due to tainted votes during the counting of votes in the past, state Election Commission. A notification has been issued for the election of a total of 14 ZPTC seats and 176 MPTC seats.

Among these, four ZPTC and 50 MPTC seats were unanimously elected. Elections were postponed at three MPTC seats as there were no nominations filed. The polling will be held at 954 polling stations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are 40 candidates in the fray for ZPTC seats and 328 for }lll seats. A total of 8,07,640 voters will exercise their right to vote. Votes will be counted on the 18th of this month and results will be announced.