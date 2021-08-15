Andhra Pradesh: All set for the start of the schools in the state from tomorrow

The schools in Andhra Pradesh are all set to start from tomorrow (Monday) and the Department of Education has issued several guidelines on the management of classes. It stated that measures should be taken not to exceed 20 students per classroom. On the other hand, it is a known fact that the Nadu-Nedu program has brought about a radical change in the public schools in Andhra Pradesh. The schools across the state are all set to welcome students on Monday.



Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' on Monday at P. Gannavaram, East Godavari district. The scheme will apply to students up to class tenth in government and aided schools across the state. A total of 47.32 lakh students will be provided Vidya Kanuka, which will have bi-lingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, 3 pairs of uniform cloth, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt, and a school bag. This time an additional Oxford English-Telugu dictionary will be provided.



The Kits were provided to 42.34 lakh students under Vidya Kanuka last year. It is well known that the government is implementing programs like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Gorumudda, Vidya Kanuka, Manabadi Nadu-Nedu for radical changes in the education sector.

