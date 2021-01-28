Andhra Pradesh: Alla Nani furious over death of postnatal mother, orders action against RMP doctor

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health minister Alla Nani was outraged over the death of a woman who died due to the negligence of medical staff after giving birth to a baby The minister obtained detailed information on the incident from DMHO.

According to the details, a full-term pregnant woman named Nagmani from Ramavarani in Velerupadu reached Srinivasa Nursing Home in Velerupadu on Tuesday night for childbirth. She had a caesarean section and the baby was taken out safely as the delivery was difficult, however Nagmani later died of seizures.

Alla Nani, who is serious about the incident, has been directed to take action against the RMP doctor who delivered a baby without any qualifications. He warned that strict action would be taken if hospitals were operated without permits and that legal action would be taken if RMPs provided treatment beyond their scope.

A senior gynecologist doctor has been appointed as an inquest to inquiry the death of woman after giving birth to a baby.