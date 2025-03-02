Will ensure Municipal Corporation gives money to gaushalas, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her cabinet, visited the Gopal Gosadan Harewali Gaushala in Bawana on Sunday to inspect the facilities and address issues concerning cow shelters.

During her visit, the Chief Minister took a firm stand on ensuring that the municipal corporation receives its rightful share of funds, vowing to avoid the mistakes of previous administrations.

“We will not follow the approach of the previous governments who didn’t give the rightful share of money to the municipal corporation. I will ensure that the municipal corporation receives its share, and the work for gaushalas (cow shelters) continues without any interruption through them,” CM Gupta said, emphasising her commitment to the cause.

She also reflected on the nation's progress and the importance of preserving traditions.

“We were stagnant in India for many years. Even after 70 years of Independence, our country was in ruins. What was revered in our Sanatan Dharma was also neglected. All the pilgrimage sites, all the gaushalas, and all the devotion we had for our Lord were, in some way, ignored everywhere. After 2014, a new dawn emerged, awakening hope in the hearts of those who held faith in Sanatan,” the Chief Minister said while highlighting the government's renewed focus on religious and cultural preservation.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia also spoke at the event, echoing CM Gupta's sentiments and criticising the past administration’s approach to cow shelters.

“It has been made clear how the Delhi government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation discriminated against the gaushalas in the past. She (CM Rekha Gupta) has called for the money allocated for gaushalas to be released. I believe that this decision, as spoken by the Chief Minister of Delhi, will strengthen these gaushalas,” he stated, lending his support to the Chief Minister's commitment.