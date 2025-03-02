CM Revanth Reddy Performs Bhoomi Pooja at Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Wanaparthy: State Chief Minister Yanumula Revanth Reddy said that he prayed to God that the people of the state may prosper with happiness and joy with the grace of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy. On Sunday, the Chief Minister, who attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for various development works in the Wanaparthy district center, visited the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Along with the Chief Minister, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, MLAs Megha Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, and Vakiti Srihari arrived at the temple and were welcomed by the temple priests with auspicious instruments. Earlier, Rs. The Chief Minister performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the development of the temple with a fund of Rs. 1 crore. On this occasion, silk clothes were offered to the Lord. Later, the temple priests performed the Archanams with the names of the people in the temple and presented the Lord's relics and a portrait of the Lord.

He honored the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs with Vedic blessings. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he would do his best for the development of the temple. He told the Chief Minister to take appropriate steps to ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulties and to bring it to his attention if there is any need. Obedullah Kotwal, Sai Charan Reddy, Shiv Sena Reddy, DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, constituency leaders and others participated in this program.