Andhra Pradesh: Alla Nani inaugurates Covid Care Centre in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani inaugurated the covid Care Center in Sheelanagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday, set up by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy the covid Care Center with 300 oxygen beds under the direction of CM YS Jagan. Ministers Kursala Kannababu, Avanti Srinivas and MP Vijayasai Reddy participated in the inauguration ceremony of the hospital organized under the auspices of the Pragati Bharat Foundation.

Speaking on occasion, MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the government is providing medical care without any hesitation at any cost. It is providing medical facilities with the highest standards. He said the goal was to prevent covid‌ victims from suffering from oxygen failure. "Pragati Bharat Trust will provide nutritious food to the covid victims; a patient attendance Display Board has been set up at the Covid Care Center," " Vijayasai Reddy. MP Vijayasai Reddy said that all security measures had been set up at the Covid Care Center.

Meanwhile, as many as 22,399 new cases reported in the state out of 96,446 samples tested. Thus, the total number of cases mounted to 13,66,786 cases. The death toll has also increased with 89 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Thursday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9077 while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 18,638 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 2,01,042 to date.