Andhra Pradesh: Ambati Rambabu releases Godavari water for Kharif season today

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another step in support of farmers and released the Godavari water in advance of kharif cultivation. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday released water to delta canals near Vijeswaram in Nidadavolu mandal of East Godavari district.



The water is released to western delta canal is from the Vijeswaram head sluice. Therefore, measures have been taken to provide irrigation water to 5.29 lakh acres areas. The event was attended by ministers as well as YSRCP leaders. On this occasion, Water Resources Minister Ambati took a dig at the mistakes made by the previous government in the case of the Polavaram project.

He said that the TDP government undertook the construction of the diaphragm wall before the completion of the Copper Dam and hence the construction of the project is being delayed due to this unwise work. He said there will definitely be a delay in the construction of a huge project. There are many aspects involved in the Polavaram project.

He said it is not clear whether Polavaram will be completed by a particular date. Minister Ambati Rambabu stated that extensive efforts are being made to complete it as early as possible.