Andhra Pradesh: An auto driver attempts to assault a woman passenger in Guntur

An auto driver and his friend attempted to sexually assault a young woman on Chinakakani Service Road. Going into details, a young woman from the town works at a private hospital in Guntur. She left Mangalagiri for Guntur in an auto at 7 pm on Friday night duty. An elderly man who was already in the auto alighted at the APIIC in Autonagar in the town. There was only a young woman with the driver in the car. On the way to Chinakakani village, the driver stopped the auto in the dark on the service road.

The young woman asked as to why he stopped the auto to which the driver said that the passengers were coming from behind. Meanwhile another young man approached the auto. As the suspected young woman screamed, the two held her together, grabbed her legs and pushed her into the auto and attempted to sexually assault the young woman.

As she screamed louder, the two on a two-wheeler found something fishy and approached the auto. The auto driver and his friend fleeing. The victim reached Mangalagiri Rural Police Station with the help of those who came to the auto. According to the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating.