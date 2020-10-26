Andhra Pradesh: Anil Kumar Yadav alleges TDP of neglecting Polavaram project

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav who spoke about ongoing stir on Polavaram said that the people knew who neglected Polavaram. Speaking to media further he told the media that the TDP, which came to power in 2014, ignored Polavaram for two years. He alleged that TDP then welcomed the package announced by the Center in 2016 and brought the Polavaram project under the package. At the request of Chandrababu's government, the centre has handed over the responsibility of construction of Polavaram to the state. The minister clarified that Chandrababu took over the construction responsibilities of Polavaram for the packages.

"The centre said that only the irrigation component will be included in the package while Naidu asked to release funds in 2014 with revised estimates. However, the Union Cabinet in 2017 clarified that the central government could not pay the increased estimates after 2014 to which TDP ministers who are in the Union Cabinet at the time when the cabinet decided not to accept the revised estimates had not opposed," Anil said.

He said that the Center is taking the step back on the project for the mistakes made by the Chandrababu government. Minister found fault with TDP for shamelessly making allegations against our government. He also questioned as to why did Chandrababu Naidu take over the project from the the center? However, the ministerasserted that they will meet Prime Minister Modi soon on all these issues and opined that CM YS Jagan will also write a letter to the centre over the ongoing issues on Polavaram project.