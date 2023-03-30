Andhra Pradesh: Annual Brahmotsavams of Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy to begin today

The annual Brahmotsavam of Vontimitta Kodandaram, popularly known as Andhra Bhadradri, will begin today (March 30). Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is making all the arrangements to hold these celebrations for ten days in full glory.

This annual Brahmotsavam begins with the offering of seeds on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami and ends with Pushpayagam on April 9.



Kalyanotsavam of Vontimitta Kodandaram will be celebrated on April 5.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Telugu people on Sri Rama Navami. He wished all the people of the state with the blessings of Sitaram.

Along with Bhadradri and Vontimitta temples, Sri Ramanavami should be celebrated at home in both Telugu states. CM Jagan said that he wants all the people to get the grace of Lord Rama.

