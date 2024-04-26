Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Auspicious Hindu Festival on May 10th

Akshaya Tritiya, also referred to as Akha Teej, stands as a significant Hindu festival, observed each year on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakh. In 2024, this auspicious occasion falls on May 10th.

Date and Significance of Akshaya Tritiya 2024

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, marks one of the auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated annually on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakh. This year, it falls on May 10th. The term "Akshaya" signifies eternal or imperishable, symbolizing the belief that any activity undertaken on this day brings lasting prosperity and success.

Auspicious Timings and Activities

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 4:17 am on May 10th and concludes at 2:50 pm on May 11th. The auspicious time for worship or purchasing gold is from 5:33 am to 12:18 pm. It is customary to buy gold, silver, or other precious items on Akshaya Tritiya, believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity throughout the year.

Astrological Alignments and Auspicious Yogas

Astrologically, Akshaya Tritiya 2024 presents several auspicious alignments. Sukarma Yoga, an auspicious combination, forms on this day from 12:08 pm on Akshaya Tritiya until 10:03 am the following day. This period is considered highly propitious for purchasing jewellery. Additionally, Ravi Yoga, another favourable yoga, also occurs on Akshaya Tritiya. The convergence of Rohini and Mirgi Shira Nakshatra further adds to the auspiciousness of the day.

Conclusion

Akshaya Tritiya is a revered occasion celebrated with fervour across the country. With its auspicious timings and astrological alignments, it holds great significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing prosperity and auspicious beginnings.