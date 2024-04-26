Live
- KCR lashes out against BJP and Congress for destroying Telangana
- Dairy Science students visited the Milk cooling plant
- Moody feels Pant ahead in keepers’ race for T20 WC squad; Srikkanth picks Rahul over Samson as reserve keeper
- Thanking voters for extending 'unparalleled support' to NDA, PM Modi says second phase 'too good'
- Natural Relief for Menstrual Cramps: Beetroot Juice Recipe
- Asha Worker died in a road accident
- Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Auspicious Hindu Festival on May 10th
- Celebrating World Veterinary Day 2024: Safeguarding Your Pet’s Vision with Expert Tips
- NSG joins CBI in searching residence of Sheikh Shahjahan’s relative
- Maharashtra: Peeved state unit Congress Working President quits 2024 LS polls campaign
Just In
Asha Worker died in a road accident
Asha Worker Lilavati (55) of Lingala mandal center died after accidentally falling from the top of the bike near the bus depot in Nagarkurnool district center.
Nagarkurnool: Asha Worker Lilavati (55) of Lingala mandal center died after accidentally falling from the top of the bike near the bus depot in Nagarkurnool district center. According to the details of the family members, Nikita, a pregnant woman belonging to Lingala, developed stomach pains on Thursday night and Asha worker Lilavati went along with Nikita's husband and admitted her to the district hospital.
Male chaild was born after delivery to Nikita. After that, Lilavati dropped Nikita's husband Shiva in the village and while they were going towards Lingala from Nagar Kurnool by bike, Lilavati accidentally fell from the top of the bike near the bus depot in the district center and suffered severe head injuries.
She was immediately rushed to the district hospital with the help of Shiva 108 and died while undergoing treatment. Due to this, the village was sad. Lilavati has two daughters. District Medical Health Officer Sudhakar Lal inspected the dead body and paid respects.