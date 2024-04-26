Asha Worker died in a road accident

Nagarkurnool: Asha Worker Lilavati (55) of Lingala mandal center died after accidentally falling from the top of the bike near the bus depot in Nagarkurnool district center. According to the details of the family members, Nikita, a pregnant woman belonging to Lingala, developed stomach pains on Thursday night and Asha worker Lilavati went along with Nikita's husband and admitted her to the district hospital.

Male chaild was born after delivery to Nikita. After that, Lilavati dropped Nikita's husband Shiva in the village and while they were going towards Lingala from Nagar Kurnool by bike, Lilavati accidentally fell from the top of the bike near the bus depot in the district center and suffered severe head injuries.

She was immediately rushed to the district hospital with the help of Shiva 108 and died while undergoing treatment. Due to this, the village was sad. Lilavati has two daughters. District Medical Health Officer Sudhakar Lal inspected the dead body and paid respects.

