Andhra Pradesh: AP to receive rain for next two days as low pressure continues in Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal is concentrated in the region between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka and the associated surface periodicity is at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level. The Meteorological department has predicted rains in Andhra Pradesh amid easterly winds blowing strongly towards the state at low altitudes with the effect of low pressure.



Moderate to heavy showers are expected along with the coast and in Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday and heavy rains are forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh in the first week of November. According to meteorological experts, another low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal in the second week of November. However, it is not yet clear whether it will move towards Andhra Pradesh or change the direction.

In the last 24 hours, 79.75 mm rainfall was recorded in Pedakakani, 55.5 mm in Sringavarapukota, 54.25 mm in Addanki, 53 mm in GK Street, 51 mm in Ananthagiri, 49 mm in Vemanapuram, 48.25 mm in Jaggaiahpet, 46.5 mm in Chintalapudi and 45.75 mm in Tadimarri respectively.