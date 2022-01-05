  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: APSSDC's mega job mela tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will organise a mega job mela at Amrutha Degree College in Singarayakonda on January 6.

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will organise a mega job mela at Amrutha Degree College in Singarayakonda on January 6. APSSDC Prakasam district manager R Lokanatham on Tuesday said that the job mela is being conducted with the cooperation of PDCC Bank Chairman and Kondapi YSR Congress Party in-charge Dr Madasi Venkaiah.

He informed that about 20 multinational companies like KIA Motors, Hexaware, Amararaja Batteries, Johnson Lifts, Hero Motocorp, Hetero Drugs will conduct off-campus recruitment drive from 9 am to 5 pm on January 6. Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years, with educational qualifications from class X to degree and PG including engineering graduates can participate in the job mela.

Candidates were told to register their names by January 5 at the website www.apssdc.in and clicking on the Registration tab to participate in the job mela or by downloading the APSSDC app. Lokanatham said the selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the work and qualification. Candidates were told to call 8008986256, 9963005209, 9440635677 or 9988853335 for more information.

